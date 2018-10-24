ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — As shocking details in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi approached a crescendo, the war-torn nation of South Sudan this week issued a rare foreign ministry statement. It praised the Saudi position to defuse the crisis as "honorable" and assured the kingdom of its strong relations.

South Sudan isn't the only African nation to support the Saudis at a time when much of the world is shying away. Whether pressured to speak up after receiving assistance or making a diplomatic play for more, some countries are bucking the global trend while others waver in the face of lucrative Saudi funding.

Their statements reveal the balancing act many African countries, notably in the Horn of Africa, make these days as more of the world's powers see the continent as a strategic investment.