Taiwan’s HTC launches early access version of world’s first blockchain smart phone

The early access version of the HTC Exodus 1 can only be bought with select cryptocurrencies

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/24 17:18
HTC Exodus blueprint. (Image courtesy of HTC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An early access version of the world's first "blockchain smartphone", the HTC Exodus 1 is now available to the public, and can only be bought with using digital currencies Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The early access phone provides interested individuals first access to the phone, and will help HTC developers improve key features of the phone ahead of its wider launch.

The Exodus 1 has a 6” HD+ display, 12MP+16MP dual main cameras and 8 MP dual front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM.

The primary feature of the Exodus 1 is its focus on security, and its ability to safely store your digital assets or cryptocurrencies. The phone has a cryptocurrency wallet separate from its Android operating system, according to HTC.

The Exodus 1 is also able to run decentralized apps and programs that run on the blockchain.

Phil Chen, HTC’s Decentralized Crypto Officer told CNBC that the move to sell the early edition exclusively through cryptocurrencies was to directly cater to the phone’s core audience.

This is the first time that the smartphone industry has accepted payment through virtual currencies, according to HTC.
