TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Stephen Yates, a former White House and Republican Party official, said during a recent interview with the Voice of America that US President Donald Trump’s redefining US diplomacy means opportunity for Taiwan to push ahead on U.S.- Taiwan relations, according to Chinese-language Liberty Times on Wednesday.

Yates, who served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the Vice President for National Security Affairs from 2001 through 2005, said that redefining international partnership in national security is one of Trump’s important strategies, which makes sense in terms of military strategy and economy, the report said.

The international partnership certainly involves working with Taiwan, Japan, member states of NATO, and other national security partners, according to the report.

However, there are no official diplomatic ties between the US and Taiwan, making Taiwan the only democracy in the world that is not a US ally, Yates said, adding that the exception is absurd, according to the Liberty Times report.

With regard to trade policy, he said Trump prefers bilateral negotiations to multilateral negations, creating extraordinary opportunities for internationally isolated Taiwan, as Trump instinctively separates Taiwan from China and other economies, the report said.

Mentioning Taiwan’s economic situation, Yates said many of his Taiwanese friends are always pessimistic about their country’s economy, but he thinks Taiwan is in good shape. However, he also think Taiwan’s economic development has evolved to a critical moment that poses great challenges to developed economies, including how to develop new technologies and how to create new opportunities and jobs, the report said.