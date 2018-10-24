  1. Home
President Tsai thanks US for support of Taiwan in pursuit of democratic values

Tsai expresses her gratitude to the US when receiving guests from think tank Hudson Institute

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/24 16:12
President Tsai meets with delegation from Hudson Institute (Photo/Office of the President)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen on Oct. 24 expressed her gratitude to the Trump administration for its support of Taiwan. She further reiterated the country’s commitment to promoting the values of freedom and democracy with Taiwan's allies.

The president made the remarks when meeting with a delegation from Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute, according to a press release by Taiwan Presidential Office.

The president said she was glad that William Schneider, a senior fellow of the Hudson Institute, visited Taiwan again after a ten-year hiatus. She hoped the dignitaries could acknowledge the resilience demonstrated by Taiwan in the face of challenges during their sojourn.

Tsai thanked the Trump administration for its staunch support of Taiwan, referencing the two arms sales granted by the U.S. and the speech delivered by Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month lauding Taiwan’s democratic achievements.

Acknowledging the threats posed by fake news, which could jeopardize people’s trust in the state, Tsai extolled the joint efforts by Taiwan and the U.S. to address the issue. A workshop to promote media literacy, for example, was organized in Taipei through the U.S.-Taiwan Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) last week.

While stressing that the people of Taiwan will not bow to pressure from the outside world, Tsai made a case for continued support from the visiting dignitaries as well as foreign allies to help realize a world marked by democracy, freedom, and prosperity.
