Top Halloween parties in Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Halloween, a popular festival from American culture, is becoming more widespread in Taiwan as many young people are celebrating this chilling and spooky night.

As Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, the vast majority of Halloween-related events are being held on Saturday, Oct. 27. There are many options for celebrating Halloween in Taipei ranging from trick-or-treat events for children to costume parties at numerous nightclubs.

The following is a list of notable Halloween events in Taipei for 2018:

Halloween Festivals for Children:

1. 2018 Shilin International Cultural Festival in Taipei is welcoming parents with their children to join a Halloween parade in Tianmu on Oct. 27. The event will include a carnival parade, a face painting event, a scary Halloween props DIY session, an inflatable playground, and pumpkin-carving fun.

2. The Halloween Magic Party in Taipei's MAJI Square will include a costume competition, magic show, fire dance, themed market, free gifts, and trick-or-treating opportunities for the kids. The event is running on both Oct. 27 and 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Halloween party in Fuzhong Commercial Area in Banqiao, New Taipei City, will present several interesting activities for young people to celebrate the most lively evening on Oct. 27.



(New Taipei City image)

Halloween celebrations at nightclubs:

For most people, costume dress-ups and heading for nightclubs to have a fun white night there are the most popular choices. Therefore, many renowned pubs and nightclubs in Taipei such as OMNI, ELEKTRO, and Carnegies are having free or discounted activities for Halloween-themed costumes before 12 a.m.

1. Beergeek Halloween Howler!

BeerGeek MicroPub's event in Taipei will feature Live DJ's (hosted by the grotesque freak beat tones of DJ Cerebral Pauly), drinks deals, free shots for those in costume, specially themed drinks, food specials, a pinball competitions and classic horror movies.

2. Resurrected Halloween Party at Tiger Mountain

Resurrected will host a costume contest and outdoor/indoor Halloween celebration. It will feature a huge tent covering the front lot as one DJ area with a big stage, as well as a DJ stage in the Temple. There will be three costume contests wth NT$15,000 in prizes.

Tiger Mountain, Number 186-1, Lane 221, Fude St, Xinyi District, Taipei

3. Taipei International & Exchange Students Halloween Party:

Taipei International and Exchange Students M Taipei will hold the biggest and the naughtiest Halloween party in town and welcome all international and exchange students in Taipei the whole Saturday night.

Address: 456, Section 4, Xinyi Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110



(Taiwan News image)

4. LEIT Mask Halloween Party

Free masks are available for those without masks and costumes, while those fully dressed in costumes and makeup get in free with a drink.

5. Happy Halloween

Latin music lovers in Taipei can check out the Halloween Party at 1001 Nights Taipei to enjoy Latin music and drinks from 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 until 6 a.m. Oct. 28. Winners of the costume and makeup competitions can win up to NT$3,000 in drink coupons.

Address: No. 8, Section 5, Nanjing E Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105

Check out Taiwan Nights for more details on Halloween events at nightclubs in Taiwan.



(Taiwan News image)

LGBT Halloween:

1. The LGBT community in Taipei can celebrate a Halloween festival called "WERK! 台北同志遊行Pride After-Party + Rainbow Halloween" at Maji Square near Yuanshan Station on Saturday, October 27 with opening hours: 10 pm to 4:30 am.

Address: No. 1, Yumen St, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 104