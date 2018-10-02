  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan VR filmmakers undertake talent exchange with French industry leaders

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor signed a cultural exchange program after witnessing Taiwan's VR success

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/24 15:51
Audience at the festival during a VR screening

Audience at the festival during a VR screening (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eager movie-goers have been forming long lines outside the Kaohsiung VR Film Lab—Taiwan’s only VR (virtual reality) cinema—at Kaohsiung Film Festival, which opened this week.

The festival is hosting a number of VR movie screenings, talks and exhibitions.

Acknowledging the success of Taiwan’s VR industry, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲) signed a talent exchange program with representative bodies in France. Taiwanese VR filmmakers are to be sent to France to learn and pick up more experience.

France is an international leader in VR production, Shih acknowledged, with world class expertise in VR technology, content creation and film screening. The French Office in Taipei has been promoting cross-border cultural and artistic exchange for years, he added, and has maintained good relations with Kaohsiung Film Archive and Kaohsiung Film Festival for a long time.

The aforementioned exchange agreement will see Taiwan-produced VR films on show at French film festivals, where they will be eligible to win big prizes.

French Office Head of Culture, Education and Science David Kibler and the director of France’s New Images film festival said they hope Kaohsiung can become a “sister city” of France’s top VR production centers.
VR
virtual reality
film festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Eva Husson interview: the constantly erased memory of female strength on screen (2/2)
Eva Husson interview: the constantly erased memory of female strength on screen (2/2)
2018/10/22 16:15
Eva Husson interview: telling the story of Yazidi female fighters in ‘Girls of the Sun’ (1/2)
Eva Husson interview: telling the story of Yazidi female fighters in ‘Girls of the Sun’ (1/2)
2018/10/22 15:59
Second week of Women Make Waves Film Festival Taiwan underway
Second week of Women Make Waves Film Festival Taiwan underway
2018/10/08 10:28
New Taipei City International Documentary Month to screen 37 select documentaries for free
New Taipei City International Documentary Month to screen 37 select documentaries for free
2018/10/02 16:14
Qualcomm sets up multimedia and AI R&D centers in Taiwan
Qualcomm sets up multimedia and AI R&D centers in Taiwan
2018/09/26 17:10