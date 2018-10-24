TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fang Mao-hung (房茂宏), head of the Armaments Bureau, Ministry of National Defense confirmed in a Legislative Yuan hearing Wednesday that the proposal to produce 284 CM-32 "Clouded Leopard" armored vehicles will go ahead, after an evaluation process.

Fang said that the proposed CM-32 prototype passed its tactical verification assessment on Oct. 19, giving the plan the green light.

The new CM-32 vehicles will be equipped with a 30 mm chain gun as its main armament, which was designed and made in Taiwan.

The CM-32 model will be developed to help deter a potential amphibious invasion, reported Liberty Times.

Yang Hai-ming (楊海明), Chief of Staff of Army Command Headquarters said that the CM-32 project will not reduce demand for U.S.-made M1A2 vehicles, reported Liberty Times.

The Armament Bureau will be responsible for production, reported United Daily News. The precise production schedule is currently unclear.

The Taiwan military is already equipped with 378 CM-32 vehicles with a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher, reported CNA.