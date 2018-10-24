  1. Home
Taiwan braced for trade war fallout for at least 2 years: Finance Minister

Taiwan government will implement debt control and financial policies accordingly

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/24 15:41
Minister of Finance Su Jian-rong (蘇建榮)(Photo/CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of Taiwan is prepared to weather the economic storm brought about by the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, expected to drag on for at least two years, said Minister of Finance Su Jian-rong (蘇建榮) in an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan Oct. 24.

Replying questions by KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), Su noted that there is no immediate fix for the conflicts between the world’s two largest economies, taking into consideration the international environment and bilateral talks held so far, he was quoted as saying by Liberty Times.

With the U.S. mid-term election imminent, and the presidential election only two years away, it is the United States that holds the cards and that the election factors are coming into play in terms of how the Trump administration will employ its strategies, reckoned Su.

Trrade tensions will lead to structural changes both in the two economies as well as a number of affected countries, he believes. The Minister of Finance is confident in the capabilities of Taiwan authorities to counteract a possible economic downturn, citing its sound debt management and monetary policies, reported Liberty Times.
