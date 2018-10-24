TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that “Australia and other like-minded countries” are interested and learning from China’s use of “sharp power” against Taiwan, in an interview with Australia’s Fairfax Media published on Oct. 23.

Wu said China is trying to divide Taiwan’s society through disinformation campaigns, and the methods used are of keen interest and a point of analysis for many states globally.

In the lead-up to Taiwan’s local elections on Nov. 24, China is believed to have assisted candidates, and is expected to boost its cyberattacks against Taiwan, as well as expand its support for fake news campaigns targeting the Taiwanese audience. The Taiwan government recently described the spread of fake news as a “national security threat.”

“Virtually every visiting group to Taiwan either from Australia or from other like-minded countries, they are very interested to know how Taiwan deals with the situation. And from what I see, there are more and more countries interested in working together with Taiwan or at least compare notes with Taiwan," Wu told Fairfax Media.