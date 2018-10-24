LONDON (AP) — The killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul by agents believed to be close the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cast him into the ruthless pantheon of sons of the Arab world's most infamous tyrants.

These heirs apparent rose to positions of unbridled power because of their bloodline, and those who fell, sometimes in a grisly manner, did so because of what they had done in the family name.

Notoriety in their own right in each case was cultivated, but when the time came to settle accounts, like Icarus in Greek mythology they had flown too close to the sun.

Prince Mohammed seems less likely to meet such an end as long as his father remains on the throne and the Al Saud succession is not derailed.