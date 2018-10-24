Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, smiles as he attends the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Oct. 23,
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, shakes hands with Salah Khashoggi, a son, of Jamal K
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, points to Salah, a son, of Jamal Khashoggi as Crown Prince Mohammed bin S
Turkish police crime scene investigators, looking for possible clues into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, work in an underground car
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), at the parliament in Ankar
A security guard waits to enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Saudi officials murdered Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in
A security guard walks next to a bouquet of flowers brought by Sahar Zeki, an activist and a friend of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, attached a
Sahar Zeki, an activist and a friend of slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, holds a picture of him after attaching a bouquet of flowers on the barrier
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi crown prince is to make his first international speech since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Mohammed bin Salman is to address the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon.
The summit is the prince's brainchild, an effort to draw much-needed foreign direct investment into the kingdom to create jobs for its young population.
However, this year's summit has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say the writer was killed by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included a member of Prince Mohammed's entourage on overseas trips.
Saudi Arabia has suggested, without offering evidence, that the team went rogue.
Many international business leaders have pulled out of attending the summit over Khashoggi's slaying.