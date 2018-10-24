  1. Home
Burns caps late rally, Sharks beat Predators 5-4

By CHIP CIRILLO , Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/24 11:38
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brent Burns scored with 2:52 remaining to cap a rally from a late two-goal deficit, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Sharks cooled off the NHL's hottest team, ending the Predators' five-game winning streak.

Burns' one-timer from the left faceoff circle beat Juuse Saros high to the glove side. Joe Pavelski tied it at 4 when he scored with 7:44 remaining after Brenden Dillon's shorthanded goal narrowed Nashville's lead to 4-3 with 8:20 left.

Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight.

Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and one assist.

Arvidsson and Craig Smith scored in a nine-minute span late in the second period to give Nashville a 4-2 lead. Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

San Jose's Martin Jones had 25 saves. Saros made the first back-to-back start of his young career and fell to 4-1-0 after making 27 saves.

He's filling in for last year's Vezina Trophy winner, Pekka Rinne, out with an undisclosed injury.

NOTES: Nashville called up G Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee (AHL) and sent G Miroslav Svboda back to the minors Monday. ... San Jose called up C Dylan Gambrell from its AHL affiliate in San Jose Monday. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton, 39, missed his seventh straight game with a right knee infection. .. Nashville had its 114th consecutive sellout (17,159) at Bridgestone Arena.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit Carolina on Friday night in second game of three-game trip.

Predators: Visit New Jersey on Thursday night before returning home Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports