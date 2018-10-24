TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Organizers of the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, slated to be held at Ta Shee Golf & Country Club in Taoyuan from Oct. 25 to 28, have announced that all ticket proceeds will be donated to benefit the Yilan train derailment relief efforts, according to a news release posted on the event’s website on Monday.

The announcement was made following the train derailment in Yilan County on Sunday that caused at least 18 deaths.

The LPGA event gathers an impressive field of 81 elite players, including 62 of the world’s top ranked female players on the LPGA Money List, 10 players from the Taiwan LPGA, and nine sponsor invitations, all competing for a purse of US$2.2 million.

Leading the field are three top 10 players in the Rolex Rankings (as of Oct. 22): No. 1 player, Sung Hyun Park of South Korea; No. 3 player, So Yeo Ryu of South Korea; and No. 8 player, Brooke M. Henderson of Canada.

Former LPGA Taiwan Championship winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand and American Danielle Kang, fresh from her victory at the LPGA Buick Shanghai, will also compete. Highest-ranked Taiwanese player, Teresa Lu, will lead a pack of local elite players, including: Yani Tseng; Japanese tour regular, Pei-ying Tsai; and top amateurs, Wu Chia-yen Wu and Lu Hsin-yu.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the ibon platform. Tickets for each of the first two rounds sell for NT$300, and at NT$500 for each of the final two rounds. Free shuttle buses are scheduled to operate between Ta Shee Golf & Country Club and Taipei MRT Yongning Station from Thursday to Sunday to make it easier for fans to attend the event. For more transportation and access information, please visit this site.

For more information, please visit the official tournament website.