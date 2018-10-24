|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Montreal
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|27
|21
|4-1-0
|1-0-2
|1-0-2
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|31
|24
|3-0-0
|2-2-2
|4-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|18
|4-1-0
|1-0-1
|2-0-0
|Carolina
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|26
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-0-1
|Washington
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|34
|30
|3-1-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-1
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|22
|25
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|29
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|30
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|31
|37
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|30
|3-3-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|23
|30
|0-2-1
|1-1-2
|0-0-2
|Detroit
|9
|1
|6
|2
|4
|20
|39
|0-2-1
|1-4-1
|1-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|31
|20
|3-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|33
|20
|2-0-1
|4-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|24
|5-0-1
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|33
|33
|2-2-1
|3-0-1
|2-0-1
|San Jose
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|31
|25
|2-1-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|Anaheim
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|25
|25
|2-1-1
|3-3-0
|2-1-1
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|22
|24
|3-0-2
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|27
|29
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|32
|27
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|21
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|23
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|25
|29
|1-2-1
|1-1-2
|0-1-3
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|19
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|18
|0-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|17
|32
|1-2-1
|1-4-0
|0-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Washington 5, Vancouver 2
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Boston 4, Ottawa 1
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
San Jose 5, Nashville 4
Chicago 3, Anaheim 1
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.