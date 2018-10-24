Taiwanese marksman Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) won gold for Taiwan Tuesday at the South East Asia (SEASA) Shooting Championship 2018 being held in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan.



Chen clinched the title in the Men's 10 meter Air Rifle with 246.7 points, a victory margin of 0.1 points over compatriot Lu Shao-chuan (呂紹全) who scored 246.6 points for silver.



In other categories, Taiwan's Chang Lu (張潞) and Tien Chia-chen (田家榛) won silvers in the Men's 50 meter Pistol and Women's 25 meter Pistol, respectively, while Chen Chih-chien (陳至謙) won another silver in the Junior Men's 10 meter Air Rifle.



The 43rd SEASA Shooting Championship, which will run through Oct. 31, has attracted the participation of 200 athletes from nine countries and regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau and the host country, Taiwan.

