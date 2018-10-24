All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 27 21 4-1-0 1-0-2 1-0-2 Toronto 9 6 3 0 12 34 30 2-3-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Boston 9 5 2 2 12 31 24 3-0-0 2-2-2 4-0-0 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 28 18 4-1-0 1-0-1 2-0-0 Carolina 9 5 3 1 11 29 26 2-1-1 3-2-0 2-0-1 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 34 30 3-1-1 1-1-1 1-1-1 Buffalo 9 5 4 0 10 22 25 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 8 4 3 1 9 29 29 3-2-1 1-1-0 2-2-0 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 22 14 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 2-1-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 Columbus 8 4 4 0 8 24 30 2-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 9 4 5 0 8 31 37 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 3-3-0 0-2-1 0-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 1-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Florida 7 1 3 3 5 23 30 0-2-1 1-1-2 0-0-2 Detroit 9 1 6 2 4 20 39 0-2-1 1-4-1 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 9 7 2 0 14 31 20 3-2-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 Colorado 9 6 1 2 14 33 20 2-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 9 6 2 1 13 29 24 5-0-1 1-2-0 2-2-0 San Jose 9 5 3 1 11 31 25 2-1-0 3-2-1 1-1-0 Anaheim 9 5 3 1 11 24 22 2-1-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24 3-0-2 1-2-0 2-2-0 Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 30 32 1-2-1 3-0-1 2-0-1 Vancouver 9 5 4 0 10 27 29 2-1-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 32 27 2-1-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 18 21 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 St. Louis 8 2 3 3 7 25 29 1-2-1 1-1-2 0-1-3 Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 13 19 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Arizona 8 3 5 0 6 15 18 0-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 8 2 5 1 5 15 28 1-2-1 1-3-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Washington 5, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Boston 4, Ottawa 1

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.