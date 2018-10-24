|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|27
|21
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Boston
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|31
|24
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|18
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|22
|25
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|29
|Florida
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|23
|30
|Detroit
|9
|1
|6
|2
|4
|20
|39
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|26
|Washington
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|34
|30
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|Columbus
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|30
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|31
|37
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|30
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|31
|20
|Colorado
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|33
|20
|Winnipeg
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|24
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|22
|24
|Chicago
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|30
|32
|St. Louis
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|25
|29
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|22
|San Jose
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|31
|25
|Calgary
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|32
|27
|Vancouver
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|27
|29
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|21
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|19
|Arizona
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|18
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|28
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Washington 5, Vancouver 2
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Boston 4, Ottawa 1
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
San Jose 5, Nashville 4
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.