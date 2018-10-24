  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/24 10:40
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 0 1.000
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 3 0 1.000 ½
Charlotte 2 2 .500 2
Indiana 2 2 .500 2
Boston 2 2 .500 2
Philadelphia 2 2 .500 2
Orlando 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
Miami 1 2 .333
Washington 1 2 .333
New York 1 3 .250 3
Cleveland 0 3 .000
Chicago 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 0 1.000
Denver 3 0 1.000
Golden State 3 1 .750 ½
Portland 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
San Antonio 2 1 .667 1
Dallas 2 1 .667 1
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 2 .500
Utah 1 2 .333 2
Sacramento 1 2 .333 2
Houston 1 2 .333 2
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 3
Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 3

___

Monday's Games

Orlando 93, Boston 90

Toronto 127, Charlotte 106

Milwaukee 124, New York 113

Minnesota 101, Indiana 91

Dallas 115, Chicago 109

Memphis 92, Utah 84

Washington 125, Portland 124, OT

Golden State 123, Phoenix 103

San Antonio 143, L.A. Lakers 142, OT

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132, OT

New Orleans 116, L.A. Clippers 109

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.