SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the first debate in South Dakota's race for governor (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton are meeting in their first debate of the South Dakota governor's race.

A four-term congresswoman, Noem is favored to be South Dakota's first female governor. But Sutton, a former professional rodeo cowboy paralyzed in a 2007 rodeo accident, is running a spirited campaign to become the state's first Democratic governor elected in over 40 years.

Tuesday evening's debate takes place at KELO-TV studios.

Sutton's campaign recently received a boost from endorsements by the Rapid City Journal and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. But state campaign finance reports show Noem is significantly outraising and outspending Sutton in the race.

___

12 a.m.

