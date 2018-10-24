MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday in a narrow victory that did little to ease the pressure on embattled coach Julen Lopetegui.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal in each half for Madrid as the three-time defending European champions ended a five-match winless streak in all competitions, but Lopetegui's team struggled at times at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The new coach will have another chance to quieten his critics — maybe his last — in the "clasico" against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Madrid has six points in Group G after three matches. Roma, which defeated CSKA Moscow 3-0 at home in the other group match, also has six points.

Madrid had lost four of its last five matches, including a 1-0 defeat at CSKA Moscow.

Benzema opened the scoring with an 11th-minute header and Marcelo added to the lead from inside the area in the 55th after a neat back-heel pass by Gareth Bale.

The visitors, who had some good scoring chances in the first half, pulled one closer with a 79th-minute goal by Patrik Hrosovsky

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni