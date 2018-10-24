NEW YORK (AP) — CBS was television's most popular network last week, but that status is no longer the slam-dunk that it has been for the last decade and a half.

The Nielsen company says it was CBS' second weekly victory of the young television season, matching NBC's two victories. NBC handily won among viewers aged 18 to 49, the demographic group that it cares most about.

Sunday night football gives NBC a big boost, and series like "This Is Us," ''Manifest" and Dick Wolf's "Chicago" dramas make the network more competitive with scripted series than it has been in the past.

The premiere of ABC's Roseanne Barr-less sitcom "The Conners" reached more than 10.5 million viewers last week, and it was the most popular scripted series of the week among the youthful demographic.