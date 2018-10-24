Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 15-21

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 15-21. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Kansas City, NBC, 16.02 million.

2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.07 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.23 million.

4. NFL Football: San Francisco at Green Bay, ESPN, 12.17 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 11.87 million.

6. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.3 million.

7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11 million.

8. "The Conners," ABC, 10.57 million.

9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.99 million.

10. "FBI," CBS, 9.31 million.

11. NFL Football: Denver at Arizona, Fox, 9.13 million.

12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.99 million.

13. "This Is Us," NBC, 8.93 million.

14. "God Friended Me," CBS, 8.86 million.

15. "Football Night in America," NBC, 8.85 million.

16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.46 million.

17. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.35 million.

18. "Mom," CBS, 8.13 million.

19. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.88 million.

20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.74 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.