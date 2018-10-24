MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Willa (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Officials in the state of Nayarit along Mexico's Pacific coast have ordered all shops and businesses in six municipalities closed ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Willa.

The state government's Facebook page on Tuesday says all commercial activity there must close. The fire department asked citizens to stay home, away from windows and keep calm.

Part of the hurricane warning area is in Nayarit. Willa has weakened from Category 5 strength to Category 3. But it's still threatening to cause widespread damage when it hits later Tuesday.