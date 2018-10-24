AEK's Vasileios Lampropoulos, right, vie for the ball Bayern midfielder James David James Rodriguez during a Group E Champions League soccer match bet
Bayern coach Niko Kovac looks on during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Athens,
AEK goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas makes a save during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium
Bayern midfielder Arjen Robben, left, is challenged by AEK's Dmytro Chygrynskiy during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and
Bayern midfielder Arjen Robben looks at the approaching ball during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bayern Munich at th
Bayern midfielder Arjen Robben, right, vie for the ball with AEK's Niklas Hult during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and B
Bayern midfielder Arjen Robben, center, is chased by AEK's Niklas Hult during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bayern Mu
Bayern coach Niko Kovac looks on during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Athens,
Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich, front, is challenged by AEK's Andre Simoes during a Group E Champions League soccer match between AEK Athens and Bay
Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, second left celebrates with Bayern defender Niklas Suele, left, after scoring his side's second goalduring a Group
Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group E Champions League soccer match b
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Bayern Munich exploited a brief lapse in AEK Athens' determined defense to score twice in two minutes for a 2-0 win in the Champions League, easing pressure on the Bundesliga champions and coach Niko Kovac.
Shaking off a mistake-prone first half, Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski struck in the 61st and 63rd minutes at the Olympic Stadium for Bayern's second victory in Group E, as AEK suffered its third defeat.
Bayern stayed on the attack for most of the night but center-backs Dmytro Chygrynskiy and Vasilis Lambropoulos stopped them from creating chances.
Bayern's players, who have struggled to show their usual domestic dominance this season, visibly relaxed after the goals. Lewandowski narrowly missed a third in the 67th when goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas scrambled to stop his effort on the goal line.