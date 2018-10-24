NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire couple confined a girl under 18 over two months to a small basement room that was rigged with an alarm.

Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas Atkocaitis and 55-year-old Denise Atkocaitis, of New Boston, face charges of criminal restraint, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

They've been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 1. It isn't known if they have lawyers to speak for them. A listed phone number was is longer in service.

Authorities say the girl was kept in a room smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet. Wire mesh covered a window, and the door had an alarm. Police say the girl was allowed to leave only for food or the bathroom. Her exact age hasn't been disclosed.