BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Valencia's poor form continued as it clung on to a 1-1 draw against Champions League underdog Young Boys on Tuesday, as the Swiss team celebrated its first point in the competition.

Valencia has won just one of its last nine games, has just two points in the Champions League and hasn't scored more than once in a game since Sept. 2.

Valencia took the lead in the 26th minute when Michy Batshuayi picked up a flicked pass from Carlos Soler, rounded the goalkeeper and scored.

Young Boys' first Champions League goal came from the penalty spot in the 55th after Valencia captain Daniel Parejo brought down Djibril Sow with a sliding tackle. Guillaume Hoarau fired the spot kick low to his right.

Young Boys could have scored a second goal through Christian Fassnacht three minutes later if not for a fine save from Neto.

Only the post saved Valencia from defeat when Sekou Sanogo's 88th-minute header hit the woodwork.

Third-place Valencia is struggling to keep pace in Group H with Juventus and Manchester United, who play later Tuesday. Valencia's poor form also means the team is 14th in the Spanish league with seven goals from nine games. Only Real Betis has scored fewer.

Hoarau's penalty means the only club in the Champions League which hasn't scored a goal is Lokomotiv Moscow, which plays Porto on Wednesday.

