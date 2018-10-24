GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during a protest along the perimeter fence with Israel.

The ministry says Montaser al-Baz was shot in the head Tuesday and died hours later at a hospital.

The Israeli military says 200 protesters burned tires and threw explosive devices toward the fence. It says Israeli troops opened fire at one protester who approached the fence and lobbed an explosive device.

Hamas has held weekly protests along the frontier for the past six months, aimed at easing a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade. Recently, Hamas appears to be scaling back the protests amid renewed Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire with Israel.

Israeli fire has killed 157 Palestinians during the protests. An Israeli soldier was shot dead in July.