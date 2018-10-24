Sri Lanka vs. England 5th ODI Result

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the fifth and final one-day international at R.Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. England won the five-match series 3-1.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 366-6 in 50 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 95, Dinesh Chandimal 80, Kusal Mendis 56, Sadeera Samarawickrama 54; Moeen Ali 2-57, Tom Curran 2-71) def. England 132-9 in 26.1 overs (Ben Stokes 67; Akila Dananjaya 4-19, Dushmantha Chameera 3-20) by 219 runs Duckworth/Lewis method.