TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 00:04 a.m. on Wednesday, with the shock waves felt across almost all of the island country, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the temblor was 106.1 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, was measured at a shallow depth of 29.4 kilometers.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Yilan County and Yilan City, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Taipei City, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua City, Chiayi City, Tainan city, Kaohsiung and Pingtung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.