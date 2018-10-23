TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government says a man believed to be a Japanese freelance journalist who went missing three years ago while in Syria has been released and is now in Turkey.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference late Tuesday that Japan was informed by Qatar that the man, believed to be Jumpei Yasuda, has been released.

Yasuda was last heard from in Syria in 2015.

Suga said Qatar's government told Japanese officials that the man is being protected by the Turkish authorities and is being identified, and that he is most likely Yasuda.