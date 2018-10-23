INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into allegations of groping made against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill (all times local):

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill won't face criminal charges in the alleged drunken groping of a lawmaker and three legislative staffers at a party in March.

Special prosecutor Daniel Sigler announced his decision Tuesday morning, saying the investigation into the allegations against Hill, a Republican, is closed.

A confidential legislative memo leaked to the media alleges Hill groped the four women at the party in Indianapolis to mark the end of the legislative session. Three of the women later went public.

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders.

Sigler was appointed in July to review the state inspector general's findings from an investigation into the allegations against Hill and to determine whether he should be charged.

