MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo makes his latest return to former club Manchester United as he looks to help Juventus to a third straight win in their Champions League group. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Juventus plays at Manchester United in the Champions League, while Real Madrid has an opportunity against Viktoria Plzen to end its winless run and Bayern Munich visits AEK Athens. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

BBO--WORLD SERIES-PHANTOM SERIES

BOSTON — It took more than a century for these clubs to finally meet again in the Fall Classic. They had plenty of stars, especially during baseball's Golden Era — Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson and The Duke of Flatbush, among them. But a World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers just wasn't part of the program. Or was it? Because a lucky few still have a souvenir of their greatest near-miss: a copy of the "official program" for the 1946 World Series between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. By Ben Walker. SENT: 695 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO-FILM

TOKYO — Japanese director Naomi Kawase, named Tuesday to make a documentary film about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said she hopes to focus on reconstruction efforts in the northern Fukushima region of the country. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LOOKAHEAD

BERLIN — Although Borussia Dortmund is scoring at a remarkable rate, Atletico Madrid has the defenders to stop that flow of goals. The teams, one with the best attack in Germany and the other with the tightest defense in Spain, will meet Wednesday in the Champions League with both sides coming off opening wins in Group A. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIA-BOLT'S BID

GOSFORD, Australia — Usain Bolt has been excluded from team practice with the Central Coast Mariners after his management rejected a contract offer. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been on an indefinite trial period with the A-League club since August in a bid to become a professional football player. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-VIKTORIA PLZEN

MADRID — With coach Julen Lopetegui under fire, Real Madrid tries to end a five-game winless streak when it hosts Viktoria Plzen in the group stage of the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--ROMA-CSKA MOSCOW

ROME — Surprise Group G leader CSKA Moscow visits Roma in the Champions League. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--SHAKHTAR-MAN CITY

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Manchester City plays at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Shakhtar beat City in the same match last season. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

— FBN--GIANTS-FALCONS — Ryan throws for 379 yards, Falcons beat Giants 23-20. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Mills jumper keeps James and Lakers winless. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Rantanen scored twice, leads Avalanche past Flyers 4-1. SENT: 450 words, photos.

