NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somali intelligence officials say the deputy leader of an Islamic State-affiliated extremist group based in northern Somalia has been killed in the capital.

The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters told The Associated Press that Mahad Maalin's body was found near a Mogadishu beach last week, a few days after he reportedly was abducted while secretly visiting the city.

The officials say his relatives have accused other deputies in the extremist group. Reports have emerged that the group's leader was ill, creating rivalry among possible successors.

Abdiqadir Mumin, an elderly British extremist, founded the IS-linked group that is said to have dozens of fighters. It has claimed attacks in the north and outside Mogadishu and makes money from extorting civilians.