TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 大陸委員會) said efforts by the Chinese government to interfere in upcoming local elections disgusts the people of Taiwan, reported CNA on Oct. 22.

The MAC said that the Chinese government is using the opportunity of the upcoming local elections on Nov. 24 to create troubles within Taiwan society in a bid to influence the election outcome.

The MAC went on to say that China should respect Taiwan’s democratic system, and not intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs to allow the people of Taiwan their right to enjoy free elections.

The comments were made after the Chinese government disputed revelations made by Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau (IB, 法務部調查局) during a Legislative Yuan hearing on Oct. 22. Head of the IB, Leu Weng-jong (呂文忠) said that the bureau has uncovered 33 pieces of evidence suggesting that the Chinese government is assisting certain candidates in Taiwan’s upcoming local elections.

Leu went on to say some of these pieces of evidence have been filed for further investigation.

According to provisions under Taiwan’s political contribution and criminal laws, foreign agents are not legally allowed to contribute to political campaigns, or intervene in elections, said MAC.

The MAC said the Taiwan government attaches great importance to free and fair elections, and the government has strengthened efforts to ensure this takes place, reported CNA.