McDonald's puts up some supersized 3Q numbers

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's is putting up positive same-store sales growth for the 13th consecutive quarter and it's topped Wall Street profit and revenue expectations for the third quarter.

Shares in the world's biggest burger chain defied a major sell-off in U.S. markets before the opening bell Tuesday, rising almost 2 percent.

The company earned $1.64 billion, or $2.10 per share. That's 12 cents better than industry analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $5.37 billion also beat expectations.

Same-store sales for McDonald's Corp. rose 2.4 percent, which was shy of most estimates, but overlooked by investors in early trading.

