Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;SSW;10;78%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;95;84;Mostly sunny;94;82;WNW;13;50%;3%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;75;59;Clouds and sun;75;59;SSE;6;66%;36%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;72;56;Partly sunny;69;53;ESE;5;52%;3%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;57;56;Spotty showers;60;51;W;17;84%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers, some heavy;48;42;Rather cloudy, mild;49;39;N;6;78%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;78;56;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;5;35%;2%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;38;23;Mostly sunny;46;26;S;9;66%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;77;70;Cloudy with t-storms;81;72;NE;7;82%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;67;59;Sun and some clouds;71;58;WSW;6;74%;31%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;68;54;W;7;64%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;86;64;Clouds and sun, nice;89;68;ESE;7;45%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;5;75%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;63;Turning sunny;85;63;E;7;45%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Thundershower;90;78;An afternoon shower;92;78;E;5;67%;63%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;NW;9;59%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Mostly sunny;68;41;S;5;46%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;62;46;P.M. rain, cooler;62;37;NW;20;63%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Breezy with some sun;52;44;WNW;26;52%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;65;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;S;4;79%;79%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;79;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;64;E;7;85%;82%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;57;49;Windy;54;41;NW;28;72%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;56;52;A passing shower;60;48;W;8;74%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;Showers around;66;36;NW;24;48%;62%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;58;50;Very windy, rain;55;39;NW;25;59%;71%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;66;54;Cloudy with a shower;64;57;ENE;12;67%;63%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;91;65;Mostly cloudy;89;64;NNW;4;30%;9%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;72;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NNE;5;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;NNE;9;30%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;SE;10;30%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;Some sun, a t-storm;81;68;S;3;72%;67%;9

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;NNE;7;65%;4%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;42;Sunshine and cool;50;39;E;7;58%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;N;5;82%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;54;42;Mostly sunny;51;44;W;11;52%;68%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;87;77;Partly sunny;87;79;NNW;11;78%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;54;Rain, becoming heavy;59;52;NE;8;73%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;86;72;Becoming cloudy;85;73;SE;15;70%;75%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;90;63;Hazy sun;90;63;ENE;4;42%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;46;Clearing, a shower;65;45;W;6;55%;57%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;89;70;Sunny;92;68;NNW;6;57%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;98;72;A shower in the p.m.;92;72;WNW;5;60%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Cloudy;53;43;W;11;82%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;75;44;Becoming cloudy;72;47;NNE;5;28%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thundershower;72;65;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;E;14;83%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;82;69;Spotty showers;83;74;SE;5;82%;70%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Considerable clouds;75;48;Periods of sun;76;50;NE;8;34%;4%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;An afternoon shower;85;70;ENE;7;71%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;44;38;Spotty showers;43;30;NNW;15;88%;69%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;ESE;7;84%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;83;73;Some sun, pleasant;82;74;E;9;72%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;88;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;76;ENE;16;65%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;92;69;Partial sunshine;91;65;ESE;6;52%;33%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;86;57;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;N;7;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;68;58;Sun and clouds;65;47;WSW;8;76%;81%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A shower or two;93;77;NNW;6;65%;71%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;94;82;A t-storm around;94;84;SE;6;58%;55%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;NNW;5;30%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;76;40;Not as warm;70;43;N;4;26%;21%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;75;Hazy sunshine;93;71;W;8;54%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;75;50;Nice with sunshine;75;50;SW;5;50%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;102;82;Sun and clouds;101;82;SE;4;28%;6%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Afternoon rain;52;43;Rain tapering off;47;39;WSW;12;80%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;73;Sun and some clouds;90;73;N;5;62%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;WNW;5;78%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;73;Hazy sun;92;70;N;6;59%;6%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;87;76;Afternoon showers;88;75;N;5;80%;96%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;55;40;A shower or t-storm;55;40;ESE;7;68%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SSW;8;79%;80%;6

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;69;62;Becoming cloudy;69;61;S;9;75%;23%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;76;60;Sunny and nice;78;59;NNE;6;70%;11%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;59;51;Partly sunny;60;44;WNW;7;76%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;80;59;Mostly sunny;82;60;SE;5;46%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SW;6;81%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;72;48;Sunny and warm;75;47;W;3;58%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;86;81;Showers around;88;80;WNW;10;74%;96%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;93;78;A t-storm around;94;76;W;5;66%;43%;11

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;Rain and drizzle;92;76;ENE;7;59%;59%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;66;47;Periods of sun;63;43;S;10;48%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;51;A t-storm in spots;76;55;NNE;3;46%;55%;8

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;85;74;A shower or two;86;74;NNE;7;70%;79%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain this afternoon;45;39;Rain and drizzle;43;35;NNW;8;89%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny;86;77;S;9;71%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;62;52;An afternoon shower;66;55;ENE;10;65%;82%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;45;32;Decreasing clouds;43;29;NW;1;73%;35%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;46;38;A little p.m. rain;44;39;S;9;84%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;Hazy and very warm;97;77;N;9;46%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain and drizzle;75;55;Mostly cloudy;79;58;NE;9;48%;44%;7

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;62;45;Cooler with some sun;54;40;NW;15;55%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with some sun;82;65;A t-storm in spots;83;63;W;5;60%;74%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;30;29;Cloudy;38;30;SSW;13;77%;39%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;68;60;Mostly sunny;72;54;N;8;59%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;54;32;Plenty of sunshine;47;33;WSW;5;51%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;44;35;Rather cloudy;46;26;NW;10;69%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;NNE;7;73%;33%;13

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NW;7;82%;75%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;94;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;ENE;8;68%;29%;10

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;64;47;Mostly cloudy;64;45;S;5;73%;11%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;Some sun, a shower;68;56;S;8;64%;59%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;4;71%;81%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;73;Cloudy;86;74;SSE;15;72%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;E;5;52%;58%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy with rain;52;48;Windy;52;44;WNW;26;71%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;69;38;Plenty of sun;66;40;SE;5;59%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mainly cloudy;71;54;A little p.m. rain;71;55;E;9;47%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SE;6;70%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;ESE;10;67%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;40;38;Rain and drizzle;44;31;N;14;90%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;47;43;Breezy with rain;45;39;N;15;82%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;85;72;A t-storm in spots;80;72;E;7;73%;83%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;93;70;Rather cloudy;92;70;ENE;5;23%;8%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;N;6;65%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;46;37;An afternoon shower;45;37;NNE;9;68%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;54;Some sun;66;54;W;8;72%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ENE;5;69%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A shower or two;86;75;SE;6;72%;64%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;N;5;95%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;72;48;Mostly sunny;75;49;ENE;6;49%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;A little rain;77;48;Rather cloudy;74;51;WSW;5;46%;33%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;N;5;75%;71%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;53;Sunny and very warm;80;47;NE;4;66%;12%;3

Seattle, United States;Fog, then cloudy;59;49;Mostly cloudy;59;51;S;6;76%;62%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;NNW;4;56%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, windy;72;63;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;ESE;7;57%;3%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NNW;4;78%;80%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;61;37;Afternoon rain;62;31;WNW;11;55%;85%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in spots;86;77;E;3;68%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;35;Periods of sun;46;33;WNW;12;59%;14%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Cloudy and cooler;67;60;SSE;18;65%;33%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;79;72;A little a.m. rain;80;72;E;7;73%;66%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;45;38;Cloudy with showers;45;34;NNW;14;80%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;Mostly sunny;76;51;ENE;5;30%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;72;47;Sun and clouds, mild;69;52;ENE;6;57%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;73;56;Sunshine and nice;76;60;WNW;7;24%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;90;73;Sun and some clouds;89;71;E;6;41%;35%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;80;48;Periods of sun, nice;75;48;NE;4;53%;6%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;61;59;A little a.m. rain;72;58;NE;7;77%;76%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy;51;35;Mostly cloudy;45;32;NW;15;66%;15%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Spotty showers;72;66;Spotty showers;74;68;NNW;16;78%;89%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A heavy shower;69;60;Partly sunny;73;61;W;13;65%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;46;22;Clearing;48;17;NNW;8;41%;81%;2

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;61;46;Rain and drizzle;56;48;ENE;4;72%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;58;49;Windy;54;44;NW;26;64%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Sun and some clouds;88;73;N;5;70%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;42;37;Periods of rain;43;34;NNW;12;86%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;48;38;Very windy, a shower;47;35;NW;31;62%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;62;54;Partly sunny, windy;65;56;NNW;27;73%;1%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;S;5;80%;62%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;65;44;A t-storm in spots;60;50;ESE;3;63%;74%;2

