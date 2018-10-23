HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's opposition leader is calling for the creation of a "national transitional authority" to deal with a worsening economic crisis amid shortages of basic items such as drugs and fuel.

Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost July's election, accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of excessive borrowing and lacking ideas to solve Zimbabwe's biggest crisis in a decade.

Chamisa also plans to go ahead with a rally on Saturday that party officials had indicated could include a mock "inauguration" in protest of the disputed vote.

A ruling party official, Paul Mangwana, says dialogue with the opposition can only commence if Chamisa accepts Mnangagwa's victory.

A fragile national unity government in 2009 helped pull the country out of economic crisis when hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.