Issue of married Catholic priests gains traction under pope

By  Associated Press
2018/10/23 19:42
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is laying the groundwork to open formal debate on an issue that has long been taboo: opening up the priesthood to married men in parts of the world where clergy are scarce.

Pope Francis has convened a meeting of South American bishops next year focusing on the plight of the church in the Amazon, a vast territory served by far too few priests. During that synod, the question of ordaining married men of proven virtue — so-called "viri probati" — is expected to figure on the agenda.

This week, a two-hour documentary on Italian television is likely to contribute to the conversation. "The Choice: Priests and Love" profiles more than a dozen men in four European countries who are grappling with the issue in different ways.

