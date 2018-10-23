TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Vietnamese woman named Nguyen Thi Thuy Duong threw her shoe at a congressional delegation during a political meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, in protest of government land reclaimation and compensation policies on Oct. 20.

For the demonstration, Nguyen was fined VND750,000 (NT$995), according to a Vietnamese official cited by Tuổi Trẻ.

Nguyen is currently in dispute with the Vietnam government over compensation for a parcel of land reclaimed by the government which has been used as the site for a public building, and Nguyen claims compensation has been inadequate.

This is believed to be the first time that a shoe has been thrown at officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam, reported CNA.

The event happened during a public meeting with a Vietnamese parliamentary delegation, who were there to listen to the concerns of local residents. It is alleged that Nguyen’s turn to speak was delayed, and in an act of dissatisfaction, threw her shoe at the officials.

Vietnamese security took her away immediately, and the Vietnamese government suggested her actions endangered public order, reports said.

Nguyen said she committed the act because the Vietnamese government is ambiguous in its approach to land compensation, reported the BBC.

The BBC claims that media coverage of the incident did not appear in newspapers the day after the incident.

Once the fine is paid, Nguyen will have her shoe returned to her, reports said.