TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - National Immigration Agency cooperated with the Yunlin County Social Care Association and Formosa Taffeta (FTC) CSR to approach the new immigrants and provide them with the support they need.

NIA also invited new immigrants that have been involved in training courses to provide hair cut services.

The head of NIA's Southern Administration Corps, Hsieh Wen-chung (謝文忠), visited Yunlin to meet some new immigrants, including those from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Kamboja, and discussed their life in Taiwan.

Among the new immigrants, Pang Yen (龐炎), new immigrant from China, has been living in Taiwan for more than 15 years. She runs a small restaurant called "My Store" (我的店), located next to National Yunlin University of Science and Technology. She sells food from her home country, and her restaurant is popular among the students, especially the chicken curry rice dish. Besides running the restaurant, Pang Yen also participated in some charities.

In addition, a new immigrant from Jilin, China, Chou Yen (周艷) and her husband have run a small snack stall called "Chou Grandpa Scallion Cake" for nearly 18 years. The homemade crusts they sell always attract a lot of customers. Chou pointed out that her life was really difficult when she first came to Taiwan. However, she has adapted to the life in Taiwan now, and she is also grateful for the NIA who has givien her a lot of assistance.

Hsieh stated that new immigrants have brought different cultural elements. Through some training courses, new immigrants can also open their own business such as hair cut services, patchwork, and serving foods from their home country to enrich various places in Taiwan.

Hsieh also stated that NIA services are not only applied for new immigrants, but also for the foreign migrant workers. In the future, NIA hopes to continue in protecting the rights and providing assistance to new immigrants and migrant workers.