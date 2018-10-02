  1. Home
  2. World

UBS takes back China travel warning issued to staff  

A detention of a UBS’ banker ordered by Chinese authorities last week prompted the private bank to recommend their staff to delay travels to China 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/23 17:43
UBS

UBS (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Swiss multinational and investment bank and financial services company, UBS has canceled a staff warning against travel to China following the detention of one of its bankers in the country.

The Financial Times quoted the bank's announcement on Tuesday, saying "UBS would like to confirm that we allow all our staff to travel freely in and out of the country and it is business as usual for us in China. UBS has had a strong franchise in China for 30 years and remains fully committed to further developing our business on the mainland."

According to Reuters, an undisclosed Singapore-based UBS banker, who is a member of client relationship management in the wealth management unit, was not allowed to take off from Beijing last week and were about to be questioned by Chinese officials, with the purpose of the meeting remaining unspecified. 

On Oct. 22, the bank issued an internal note to its wealth management team, advising them to delay their travels to China as the bank was working to clarify the situation, reports said. 

However, the revocation of the warning comes just a day after the warning was sent.

The caution from UBS raised a concern to the global private banks in pursuing what is arguably the biggest opportunity worldwide in the wealth management business as China has a large and fast-growing group of millionaires and billionaires, Reuters reported. 
UBS
China
detention
banks

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's China Airlines not excluding possibility of introducing A350-1000 aircraft
Taiwan's China Airlines not excluding possibility of introducing A350-1000 aircraft
2018/10/22 19:04
China’s top liaison official in Macau was murdered: Guo Wengui
China’s top liaison official in Macau was murdered: Guo Wengui
2018/10/22 17:10
China-backed hydropower dam “death knell” for rare orangutan species in Indonesia
China-backed hydropower dam “death knell” for rare orangutan species in Indonesia
2018/10/22 10:50
China’s GDP growth rate hits 10-year low, Beijing left with less room for maneuver in trade war
China’s GDP growth rate hits 10-year low, Beijing left with less room for maneuver in trade war
2018/10/21 17:06
Ex-Interpol leader’s wife: “Everybody in China is at risk”
Ex-Interpol leader’s wife: “Everybody in China is at risk”
2018/10/20 18:31