LONDON (AP) — The Dutch king and queen are beginning a state visit to Britain that will include full ceremonial honors.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are to be welcomed Tuesday morning by Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Pavilion at Horse Guards in central London.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will also greet the Dutch royals and join them in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.

The queen plans to host a state dinner for her guests at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening.

It is not clear if she will be joined by her elderly husband Prince Philip.

It is the third time the queen has hosted the Dutch royal family for a state visit. The most recent was in 1982.