TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Southeast Asia is receiving a boost of foreign direct investment (FDI) as the trade war between the U.S and China sees limited mitigation, prompting companies to shift their production to the region.

According to a report from Bloomberg on Monday, Southeast Asia has become an alternative option for companies to set up production to avoid tariffs on Chinese made products. A survey conducted from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 revealed that about one-third of more than 430 American companies in China have or are looking to move production abroad as trade war tensions keep rising.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a senior economist at Natixis Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong, Trinh Nguyen said Southeast Asia is a growing market and ideal place to offshore due to lower costs of production and openness of trade, and less potential for geopolitical risks.

Countries like Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines saw a rise in foreign direct investment, especially in terms of inflows to manufacturing. Statistics from Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency showed the country received an estimated $11.25 billion of net FDI during January-August, up 9.2 percent from the same period last year, according to Today Online.

Meanwhile, Thailand's net FDI rose 53 percent from a year earlier to US$7.6 billion, according to central bank data. In the Philippines, net FDI into manufacturing increased from US$144 million last year to US$861 million this year within a similar period.

Additionally, tension between U.S and China has prompted Taiwanese electronics companies to move their production away from China and to Southeast Asia.