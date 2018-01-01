TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- State-run oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan today pledged to provide a full refund and free fuel to customers who purchased 95 unleaded octane gasoline that was found to be substandard between Oct. 1 - 21.

Speaking before the Economics Committee in the Legislative Yuan yesterday (Oct. 22), CPC Chairman Tai Chein (戴謙) said that the company would adopt a "return one send one" (退一送一) scheme, in which customers receive a full refund with proof of purchase of substandard fuel at its gas stations between Oct. 1 - 21, and fill their tank with the same amount of fuel free of charge. The company estimates this compensation scheme will cost NT$400 million.

Customers who purchased 95 octane unleaded gasoline in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City and Miaoli County between Oct. 1 - 21 should retain all records of their purchases, including receipts, credit card signatures, electronic vouchers, membership card transaction records, etc... In addition, Tai said customers can apply for compensation for up to six months. '



(CNA image)

On Sunday (Oct. 21), CPC called a press conference to announce that gasoline provided to three pumps in northern Taiwan by its Taoyuan refinery has failed to pass quality tests on Oct. 16, reported CNA. After launching a probe, it found that the gasoline had failed to meet standards because it contained an unstable additive which had originated from the refinery, where output problems had been reported on Oct. 1, Oct. 9, and Oct. 10.

For more information on applying for compensation for the substandard fuel, a special page has been created on the CPC website.

