Trump refugee cuts slows resurgence of cities like Buffalo

By MICHAEL HILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/23 13:32
Former Iraqi refugee Nadeen Yousef creates hand crafts to sell at the West Side Bazaar, where refugees sell clothes, crafts and food, on Friday, Sept.

Former Iraqi refugee Nadeen Yousef, left, speaks to customers visiting her booth at the West Side Bazaar, where refugees sell clothes, crafts and food

Signs point out the directions and distances of various countries outside the West Side Bazaar, where refugees sell clothes, crafts and food, on Thurs

Former Myanmar refugee Maung Maung Saw preps dim sum for lunch trade at the West Side Bazaar, where refugees sell clothes, crafts and food, Thursday,

Former Iraqi refugee Majid Al Lessa works on a lighting fixture on the assembly floor of LiteLab, which employs refugees, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in B

In this photo taken from video, a lunch-time crowd packs into the West Side Bazaar, where refugees sell clothes, crafts and food, on Thursday, Sept. 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Trump administration's decision to slash the annual cap on refugees to the U.S. is starting to have an effect on chronically struggling, shrinking cities such as Buffalo, New York.

Cities like Buffalo have come to depend on a steady flow of refugees to help invigorate the economy.

Blighted blocks were tidied up by new arrivals from Iraq. Shops selling Ethiopian cuisine opened and employers snapped up workers from Myanmar and South Sudan.

Trump cited national security last year when his administration cut the annual refugee cap from 110,000 to a historically low 45,000.

That comes as the number of refugees in Buffalo has dropped from nearly 2,000 to just under 450 in the last two years.

Some are concerned Trump's cap may hinder Buffalo's modest resurgence. Employers say they are having a tougher time filling jobs. Landlords are noticing fewer refugee families seeking to rent.