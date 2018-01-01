TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 12:34 p.m. today, with the shock waves felt across almost all of country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 104.2 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, was measured at a shallow depth of 31.3 kilometers, and lasted for 18 seconds, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Yilan County, New Taipei City, and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 2 was felt across much of Taiwan, including Hualien County, Nantou County, Taitung County, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Keelung City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi City, and Tainan city, making Pingtung the only county in Taiwan proper not to feel the shock waves of the temblor.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Taiwan High Speed Rail and Taiwan Railways Administration trains are reportedly all currently running as normally scheduled.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.