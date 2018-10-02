TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China's first artificial moon, which is scheduled to put in orbit above the capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu by 2020, might replace streetlights to lighten up the city's night sky and cut down on the annual electricity consumption and costs.

On Oct.10, China's Tian Fu New Area Science Society announced that it planned to launch the world's first artificial moon to light up the urban night sky. The so-called "illumination satellite" is set to send off by 2020 and would orbit above the Chinese city of Chengdu and glow beside the actual moon, though it is predicted to shine eight times brighter.

According to The Astronomy, the development of the lunar project is to cut down on the electricity consumption and streetlight budgets spent in China's cities. The mini-moon can save the city an estimated amount of 1.2 billion Chinese yuan (NT$ 5.4bln) each year for illuminating just 50 square kilometers on Chengdu's night sky.

If the launch in 2020 turns out successful, three follow-up man-made moons will be carried on and expected to shine on 3,600 to 6,400 square kilometers ground up to 24 hours, which could replace streetlights in the future, the reports said.

The project, however, received some concerns from critics that it would disrupt the regular alternations between night and day, thus causing sleep disruption.