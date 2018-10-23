TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent will face a second trial Tuesday in the killing of a 16-year-old Mexican teen across the international border.

Lonnie Swartz was acquitted of second-degree murder in Tucson earlier this year and now will be tried on voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges.

The case stems from a cross-border shooting in 2012 that left Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, a boy from Nogales, Mexico, dead.

Authorities say Elena Rodriguez was throwing rocks at Swartz, who shot the boy at least 10 times in the back through a border fence.

Swartz's first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury acquitted Swartz of murder and deadlocked on verdicts involving voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Swartz is also facing a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Elena Rodriguez's mother.