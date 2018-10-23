TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After roughly 48 hours of competition, Team Light Wonder won the first prize at the 2018 NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon (NASA Hackathon) in Taiwan, taking home an award of NT$80,000. It will, along with the team that took the second place, compete for the global grand prize.

“It is amazing that you have proposed creative solutions in such a short time to address the most pressing and tricky challenges the world is facing,” said Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), at the closing ceremony held in Taipei on Oct. 21.

Team Light Wonder won the first prize with an award of NT$80,000 (US$2,561), and Team Tabby Rangers got the second place and was awarded NT$60,000 (US$1,921). Both teams will participate in the global competition and potentially win the chance to visit the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S., according to the AIT.

The NASA Hackathon is an international competition initiated by NASA in 2012. This year saw 211 cities around the world host the hackathon event from Oct. 19 to 21 on the theme of space and the Earth.

It was the second time that Taipei joined the NASA Hackathon. This year, there were 55 teams and a total of 241 participants, including high school and college students, coders, scientists, makers, and hacking enthusiasts, who took part in the event.

The hackathon was hosted by the AIT in collaboration with the National Space Organization, Chunghwa Telecom, Taipei City Government, National Taiwan Normal University, the Taiwan Design Center, and the American Innovation Center.