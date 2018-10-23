TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Registration for 2019 Tainan Ancient Capital International Marathon is open from now through Nov. 20 or until the number of registrants reaches capacity, according to Tainan City Government, the event organizer.

The marathon will start at 5:45 a.m. on March 3, 2019. Participants will run through 33 historic sites and attractions along the 42.195 km route, including the Great South Gate, Anping Harbor, Eternal Golden Fort, Anping Minor Artillery Fort, Luermen Matsu Temple, and the former Julius Mannich & Co. merchant house, according to the Tainan government.

In addition to the full marathon event, the half marathon (21.0975 km) and recreational run (5 km) events will take place simultaneously.

Only online registration is accepted. For registration, please visit this site.

For more information, refer to this page or the event’s Facebook page.

2018 Tainan Ancient Capital International Marathon (Video taken from the event's Facebook page)

(photo courtesy of Tainan City Government)